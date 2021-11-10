Unheard song featuring Ringo Starr and George Harrison found in loft

A previously unheard track featuring Ringo Starr and George Harrison has been played for the first time after being unearthed in a loft.

As BBC News reports, the song – titled ‘Radhe Shaam’ – was written and produced in 1968 by broadcaster Suresh Joshi. It features former Beatles bandmates Starr and Harrison on drums and guitar respectively, as well as Indian classical musician Aashish Khan.

The track was rediscovered at Joshi’s home during the coronavirus lockdown, and received its first play at the Liverpool Beatles Museum today (November 10).

It was also aired on BBC Radio Merseyside, with an official release set for tomorrow (November 11).

‘Radhe Shaam’ was recorded at Trident Studios in London, where the Fab Four had been recording ‘Hey Jude’. At the time, Joshi was working on the music for a documentary called East Meets West in the same building.

Joshi later introduced Harrison to celebrated Indian musician Ravi Shankar, who subsequently taught the guitarist to play the sitar.