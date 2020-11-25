Universal Music has announced the launch of 0207 Def Jam, the new UK home of legendary record label Def Jam Recordings.

Headed up by brothers and industry executives Alex and Alec Boateng, the new label marks a significant partnership with Def Jam, which has played a huge role in shaping the popularity of hip-hop across the globe for 35 years.

The first part of the label name is a reference to a London telephone code, in a knowing nod to the music, culture and art that the UK is known for.

Alex joins the label after 10 years at Universal Music, including his most recent role as president of Island Records’ first Urban Division – which has spearheaded UK campaigns for the likes of Drake, Tiwa Savage, Giggs and Ray BLK.

Alec, meanwhile, was most recently the co-head of A&R at Atlantic Records, where he oversaw the rise of artists including Jess Glynne, Stormzy and Burna Boy.

They’ll be joined by Alex’s former Island colleague Amy Tettey, who will be joining the team as managing director after 11 years.

Alex Boateng said: “Especially in these times, this is a real privilege. I’m proud our collective journey now includes partnering a legendary label with a style that only London and the UK can provide. Looking forward to watching and guiding where the music and art takes the journey next.”

Alec Boateng added: “Music, art and artists really, really matter. I’m super excited to play a leadership role in this brilliant new space we’re creating for amazing music and talent to live and evolve. A space which will support both our teams and our artists to be the best version of themselves.”

Jeff Harleston, interim Chairman and CEO of Def Jam Recordings, added: “It is a perfect fit havingAlex and Alec at the helm of 0207 Def Jam.

“Their creativity, artist relationships, and connection with culture are all key elements that have made Def Jam such an important label for over 35 years. I have no doubt that Alex, Alec and their team will only make the label and the brand even stronger.”