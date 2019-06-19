Universal boss on 2008 fire: “The loss of even a single piece of archived material is heartbreaking”

The blaze destroyed material from some of the biggest acts in music

Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge has sent out a memo reassuring his staff and artists after new details recently emerged over the 2008 fire at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The blaze raged through the film lot for almost 24 hours on June 1 2008, destroying sets including one from Back To The Future. As the fire continued, it hit the huge Building 6197 warehouse, which was home to Universal Music Group’s master recordings.

Documents obtained by The New York Times recently revealed that “some of UMG’s most prized material” was destroyed.

Unheard tracks from the likes of Nirvana, R.E.M, Soundgarden, Beck, Janet Jackson, Eminem, Nine Inch Nails and many more were wiped out in the blaze.

In his letter to staff, Grainge, who became global CEO of Universal Music in 2011, said he was “somewhat relieved by early reports from our team that many of the assertions and subsequent speculation are not accurate”.

However, he appeared to concede the losses had been extensive.

“Even though all of the released recordings lost in the fire will live on forever, losing so much archival material is nonetheless painful,” he wrote.

Grainge said the company has set up a special team specifically to field artist requests and will be “redoubling our efforts to be a leader in preserving the rich cultural legacy upon which our industry is based.”

He added: “Again, none of this takes away the pain of losing any recording or video from our archives. But I want you all to be clear about how seriously we take this.”

You can read the full memo below: