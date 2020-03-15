Universal CEO Lucian Grainge hospitalised with coronavirus

Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge has reportedly been hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus.

Grainge, who celebrated his 60th birthday celebration on February 29 in Palm Springs, California, is currently receiving treatment at Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Center, according to Variety.

Communal facilities at La Quinta’s Madison Club – where Grainge’s party had been held, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and other high-profile attendees – have been shut down in response to the music chief’s illness.

Advertisement

UMG’s Santa Monica headquarters had already been closed closed on Friday (March 13) after an unidentified employee — now thought to be Grainge — tested positive for the disease.

“Previously, we have committed that if there were to be a confirmed case of coronavirus infection in any of our offices, we would immediately close that location,” an internal memo obtained by Variety reads. “We have just been informed that there is a confirmed case of infection in an employee based in our 2220 Colorado Avenue offices.

“Accordingly and out of an abundance of caution, we are immediately closing all of our Santa Monica offices, and all Santa Monica staff are required to work from home until further notice.” The source added that management already had planned to close the offices next week.

UMG was recently valued at $33.6 billion, and is now the largest music company in history, with a roster that includes Taylor Swift, Drake, U2, and the Rolling Stones.