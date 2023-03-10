Here’s where you can take an entire university class on Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’

A new university class dissecting Taylor Swift‘s ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’ has been announced.

The course, titled All Too Well (10 Week Version), will be available at Stanford University during its upcoming winter quarter. The course will see “an in-depth analysis” of the singer-songwriter’s hit song, led by Stanford University alum Nona Hungate.

Find out more about the course here.

Stanford’s All Too Well course isn’t the first time a university has announced courses based on Taylor Swift. In February last year, New York University’s Clive Davis Institute launched a course that covered “Swift’s evolution as a creative music entrepreneur, the legacy of pop and country songwriters, discourses of youth and girlhood, and the politics of race in contemporary popular music”.

In August, the University of Texas kicked off a course titled The Taylor Swift Songbook, which used “the songwriting of pop music icon Taylor Swift to introduce literary critical reading and research methods-basic skills for work in English literature and other humanities disciplines.”

Preliminary texts for the course include her 2020 lockdown albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, 2019’s ‘Lover’ and ‘Taylor’s Version’ reissue of ‘Red’.

Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album ‘Midnights’ in October. In a glowing four-star review of the record, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea wrote: “While she’s known for narrative-driven songwriting, ‘Midnights’ could possibly see Swift at her most candid, taking us through the sorts of revelations that only come to light – or can be vocalised – in the wee hours”.