UNKLE announce ‘Rōnin I’ mixtape and share ‘Do Yourself Some Good’

UNKLE have announced their new mixtape ‘Rōnin I’ – you can hear the first track from the release, ‘Do Yourself Some Good’, below.

The James Lavelle-led project are set to release the first ‘Rōnin’ mixtape on March 26 via Studio:UNKLE, with a second part due at a later unconfirmed date.

The two full-length releases, which both feature new tracks and reimagined UNKLE songs from ‘The Road’ albums, were written and recorded following Lavelle’s return to the studio last year as a result of the coronavirus-enforced shutdown of live music.

“‘Rōnin’ was an idea that started in lockdown back in June 2020 where Steven [Weston, co-producer and long time musical director of the UNKLE:Live show] and I started doing some remixes for a new set we thought we would be playing later in the year,” Lavelle explained.

“As the lockdown continued and any hope of live shows disappeared, we decided to work on it as a mixtape where we could create an hours worth of new remixes and incorporate brand new tracks in the spirit of a new live show, but give it a proper release due to the circumstances.”

You can hear UNKLE’s latest track, ‘Do Yourself Some Good’, above.

“The record is meant to be like a night out at a party or club from the beginning of the night to the end, or a new UNKLE:Sounds show,” Lavelle added of ‘Rōnin I’. “It’s the set I dream of playing out in a festival or club when we finally get to come together and dance again!”

‘Rōnin”s second part will see Lavelle working with the west London multi-instrumentalist Miink, who has featured on a number of UNKLE tracks over the past five years. A release date has yet to be confirmed.