Rapper Unknown T charged with murder

Rapper Unknown T has been charged with murder and will appear in court later this week, it is being reported.

Known for his hit ‘Homerton B’, Unknown T (real name Daniel Lena) will appear in court on Thursday after being charged with the murder of 20-year-old Steven Narvaez-Jara, who was stabbed to death at a party in Islington, London during the early hours of New Year’s Day 2018.

Charged alongside two other men, Unknown T has also been charged with violent disorder, according to BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat.

Reports state that police were called by the London Ambulance Service to a flat near Old Street Station in the early hours of January 1, 2018. Narvaez-Jara was found with stab injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man who was also found at the scene with stab injuries was taken to hospital and survived.

Unknown T and the other two men will appear at magistrates’ court on Thursday, July 18.

Unknown T’s latest release is the AJ Tracey featured ‘Leave Dat Trap’. He was also one of the guests Drake brought out on stage during his week-long residency at The O2 back in April.