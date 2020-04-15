Unloved share new single ‘Why Not’ from ‘Killing Eve’ season three premiere

UK alternative rock trio Unloved have released their latest single, titled ‘Why Not’, from the season three premiere of Killing Eve last weekend.

Listen to the new track below:

David Holmes, producer and DJ of Unloved, also scores Killing Eve. According to the band’s London-based label, Heavenly, season three of the black comedy spy thriller will feature “a fresh batch of Unloved tracks, old and new”.

“Something about this killer music filled me with a strange kind of defiance,” said Unloved vocalist Jade Vincent regarding the lyrics to ‘Why Not’.

“Suddenly I’m boldly retelling this lovelorn experience that really confused me to my core and changed me for the better. It’s an angsty cry of WHY! and a prideful response WHY NOT?! Or it could be the other way around. I still can’t tell because it felt so good, even with a hole in my heart.”

Unloved’s music has been featured on Killing Eve since its debut. Holmes and fellow Unloved band member Keefus Ciancia also contributed original material for the show’s soundtrack, which won them the 2019 BAFTA TV Craft Award for Original Music.

So far, Unloved have released two studio albums: their 2016 debut ‘Guilty of Love’, and their 2019 follow-up, ‘Heartbreak’. The band have also released a handful of singles and EPs throughout the years.