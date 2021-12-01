Unreleased 2Pac music and photos expected to sell for up to $1million at auction

Unreleased music by 2Pac and photographs of the late rapper have gone on auction for an expected sell price of up to $1million (£753,405).

The documents, stored on a hard drive belonging to Tupac Shakur’s old bodyguard and friend, Frank Alexander, who has since passed away, are on auction by Gotta Have Rock and Roll. Those interested can submit a bid here (starting at $10,000 [£7,533]) before the auction closes in nine days’ time.

According to the auctioneers, the 83GB hard drive contains unreleased 2Pac content including music, photos, videos and legal documents. Gotta Have Rock and Roll expects that the item will fetch between $600,000 (£451,962) and $1.2 million (£903,924).

“Some of the highlights on the hard drive include a 35 second clip from a never released song – which is incredibly rare in Tupac’s recording history,” reads the lot description. “The photos and videos bring you right into Tupac’s life in the mid to late ’90s and are some of the most intimate media that exists of him.”

The song in question is a never-before-heard version of ‘Letz Get It On (Ready 2 Rumble)’, which was played at the Mike Tyson verses Bruce Seldon fight that 2Pac attended before he was murdered on September 13, 1996.

TMZ obtained a snippet of the unreleased 2Pac song – listen below.

Elsewhere, some of the photos show 2Pac posing with Suge Knight and Mike Tyson.

A 10 per cent portion of the auction sale will be donated to the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation.

In 2019 a prison ID card once owned by the rapper sold at auction for $30,000 (£24,041), setting a world record at the time for the most expensive piece of Tupac memorabilia ever sold at public auction.

Last year, the car that Tupac was shot dead in went on sale for $1.75 million (£1.34million). A collection of 22 “sweet, poetic” love letters written by 2Pac when he was 16 also sold for $75,600 (£56,938) in 2020.