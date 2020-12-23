Unreleased footage of Pop Smoke shared in new ‘What You Know Bout Love’ video

A new video has been shared for Pop Smoke‘s ‘What You Know Bout Love’ – watch it below.

The new visual features unreleased footage of the late Brooklyn star, who was killed back in February aged 20.

The ‘What You Know Bout Love’ video features footage of Pop Smoke recording the track, as well as video of him out and about in London and beyond.

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

Last week, Pop Smoke was named as SoundCloud’s most-streamed artist of 2020. The platform said that Smoke was “beloved by the SoundCloud community and they continue to show it,” revealing that his music was streamed over 191,500,188 times in 2020.

Pop Smoke’s debut studio album ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’ was posthumously released back in July and featured the likes of Quavo, DaBaby and Future.

Smoke’s manager Steven Victor claimed the same month that further posthumous releases are in the pipeline, including “a project Pop, 808 Melo, AXL Beats and Rico Beats were working on”. A deluxe version of ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’, which added 15 new tracks, then followed in July.

Advertisement

Reviewing the posthumous ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’, NME wrote: “‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ showcases a multi-faceted artist only just discovering his potential. What makes the album truly stand out is that it serves as a testament to the strength, power and knowledge Smoke held in his ambition to go to the very top.

“Tragically, his death prematurely vaulted him there, but at least this posthumous release will serve as a lasting reminder of Smoke’s immense talent.”

It was recently confirmed that Pop Smoke will make his posthumous film debut in the upcoming film Boogie, which has been directed by Fresh Off The Boat author Eddie Huang.