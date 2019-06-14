Introducing Rubberband...

An unreleased album from Miles Davis is on the way, almost 30 years since the legendary jazz musician’s death.

‘Rubberband’ was recorded in 1985 and marked his first record on Warner Bros after moving from Columbia Records. It marked a stylistic change for the jazz icon, who incorporated funk and soul vibes on the record for the first time in his career.

But the record ultimately failed to see the light of day when Davis’ talents became increasingly in demand. While he had planned to record with vocalists including Chaka Khan and Al Jarreau, the early sessions were ultimately put on the back burner so he could focus on ‘Tutu’ – which arrived in September 1986.

Now, it will finally see the light of day this September after Davis’ producers Randy Hall and Attala Zane Giles joined forces once more to finish the record with his nephew Vince Wilburn Jr, who played drums on the initial sessions in 1985.

The album, which consists of 12 tracks, will see vocals being provided by Lalah Hathaway (the daughter of Donny Hathaway) and Grammy-nominated Ledisi.

Although several of the tracks were teased as part of a Record Store Day release in 2018, the full album is set for release on September 6 – featuring tracks such as ‘Paradis’, ‘Maze’ and ‘I Love What We Make Together.’

It’s also accompanied by cover art personally designed by Davis too – which sees him channelling a Picasso-esque spirit.