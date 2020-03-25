Unreleased My Chemical Romance songs reportedly registered online by Gerard Way

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has reportedly registered unreleased songs from the reunited emo heroes online.

An eagle-eyed fan on Reddit pointed out that two new tracks had been added by Way to BMI Repertoire, a platform on which musicians upload tracks to collect revenue and royalties.

One of the two tracks registered is ‘Emily’, a demo of which was shared by the band back in 2016 as part of Living With Ghosts, the band’s 10-year anniversary reissue of The Black Parade. Listen to it below.

The other song though, called ‘Still Alive’, is completely unheard of, though fans are speculating that it could originate from the band’s Conventional Weapons era, where they scrapped a host of demos ahead of eventually writing fourth album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

It’s not clear yet if or when these two songs will see the light of day, but they would mark the band’s first new release since their 2019 reunion.

My Chemical Romance announced their long rumoured reunion last October following their split in 2013. They played a triumphant comeback show in Los Angeles at the tail end of 2019, and are set to play gigs in the UK, Europe and North America this year.

The band were also due to play in Japan, Australia and New Zealand but have had to cancel the tour dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Reviewing the band’s LA comeback show, NME wrote: “About half the set felt like it was an epic finale. There were tears, oh there were a lot of tears. It was physically impossible to stand in that room and not understand to the core of your being why this band means so much to so many people.”