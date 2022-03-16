Unreleased Prince album ‘Camille’ to be issued by Third Man Records

An unreleased Prince album under the late star’s alter-ego Camille, is set to be shared with the world by Third Man Records.

In 1986, Prince wrote and recorded a self-titled album called ‘Camille’ under his short-lived feminine alter-ego, but it was scrapped shortly after test pressings of the finished album were produced.

In a new interview with Mojo, Third Man co-founder Ben Blackwell revealed that the label are going to make sure ‘Camille’ finally sees the light of day.

“We’re finally going to put it out,” Blackwell said, adding that he’d also got the green light from the late singer’s estate: “Prince’s people agreed – almost too easy.”

All of the songs on the eight-track ‘Camille’ have been released in some capacity, but never in the same package and have often been tough to find online.

A number of the tracks went on to feature on ‘Sign O’ The Times’, while the song ‘Rebirth Of The Flesh’ only appeared in 2020 on a Super Deluxe Edition of that album.

The eight tracks to be featured on ‘Camille’ – which looks set to be released under the alter-ego, not Prince – are:

‘Rebirth Of The Flesh’

‘Housequake’

‘Strange Relationship’

‘Feel U Up’

‘Shockadelica’

‘Good Love’

‘If I Was Your Girlfriend’

‘Rockhard In A Funky Place’

Last year, another ‘lost’ Prince album – ‘Welcome 2 America’ – was finally released over a decade after it was finished. The album discusses race relations, political division and social justice, with Prince saying of the album in 2010: “The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell’s vision of the future is here. We need 2 remain steadfast in faith in the trying times ahead.”

NME‘s four-star review of the album said it was one that “speaks to today’s problems and demands to be heard. It’s better to have it now than never.

“His name was Prince and he was funky, and it seems he has so much more to tell us.”

Earlier this year, the estate of Prince was officially valued at US$156.4million (£114.3m), exceeding the original $82.3million (£61m) estimate given by its administrator, Comerica Bank & Trust.