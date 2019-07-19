Freddie Mercury’s ‘Time Waits For No One’ is being released

The stripped-back version will be available to buy later this month.

A new, previously unreleased version of Freddie Mercury’s ‘Time Waits For No One’ is getting a physical release later this month. You can listen to it below.

The stripped-back single, which has been produced by Mercury’s long-time friend Dave Clark of 60’s band The Dave Clark Five, will be released on July 26. The song was originally shared online last month.

The single is described as showing Mercury “at his most compelling” in what is “a completely stripped-down performance, accompanied by just a piano [and] showcasing one of music’s most beloved and show-stopping voices.”

‘Time Waits For No One’ is a previously unreleased version of ‘Time’, which was recorded in 1986 for Mercury’s concept album and musical of the same name.

The single will be available on a picture disk 7″ and CD and is available for pre-order here. You can listen to the new song here:

Clarke said of the original sessions: “We got on great…if I didn’t like something I’d say, and vice versa…we were both aiming for the same thing: to make something special.”

As well as the new track, fans can also enjoy a new music video after Clark unearthed the negatives from the original session and spent four days producing the same video. It was originally recorded in a single afternoon at London’s Dominion Theatre.

An official release explains: “‘Time Waits For No One’ is a tribute to the musical force of Freddie Mercury; the performance, the drama, the vocal range, and after four decades waiting in the wings, is finally out for new and old fans alike.”

“A stunning eulogy to the Queen frontman, produced and directed by one of his closest friends.”

Meanwhile, Queen’s Brian May recently discussed life without Freddie – and why Adam Lambert has proved more than capable of following in his footsteps.