Official footage of Christine & The Queens‘ headline performance at last year’s All Points East has been released online – you can watch it below.

The French pop star – real name Héloïse Letissier – topped the bill at the Victoria Park event one year ago today (May 26), with support coming from Metronomy, Beach House and more.

With this year’s All Points East having been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, organisers have been sharing their memories of past editions with fans via Instagram.

Posting “unseen” pro-footage of Chris’ set closer ‘Intranquillité’, APE wrote: “This time last year, we were thrilled to present Christine & The Queens’ first UK festival headline set in what was an absolutely magnificent performance that we will never forget.

“We are excited to share the final track, ‘Intranquillité’ with you all to mark the anniversary of the show.”

Meanwhile, Christine & The Queens has been busy offering up a number of home performances during her time in lockdown. Earlier this month she sang recent single ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ from the window of her Paris residence, before taking part in the new quarantine-adapted Later… with Jools Holland series.

In April, Letissier spoke to NME about how her plans to promote her ‘La vita nuova’ EP had been affected by the pandemic. “I was going to do some American TV, stick around in LA and do some sessions with musicians,” she explained.

“I decided to take this [the lockdown] as a sign to write a lot on my own first instead. It feels a lot like the usual process when I start a new album. The mindset is different, because on my third album I’m looking for something very vast and hopeful.”