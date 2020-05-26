GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

Festivals

Watch unseen footage of Christine & The Queens’ All Points East 2019 show

The Victoria Park event was due to take place last weekend

By Tom Skinner
Christine and the Queens
Christine and the Queens performs live. CREDIT: Getty

Official footage of Christine & The Queens‘ headline performance at last year’s All Points East has been released online – you can watch it below.

The French pop star – real name Héloïse Letissier – topped the bill at the Victoria Park event one year ago today (May 26), with support coming from Metronomy, Beach House and more.

With this year’s All Points East having been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, organisers have been sharing their memories of past editions with fans via Instagram.

Advertisement

Posting “unseen” pro-footage of Chris’ set closer ‘Intranquillité’, APE wrote: “This time last year, we were thrilled to present Christine & The Queens’ first UK festival headline set in what was an absolutely magnificent performance that we will never forget.

“We are excited to share the final track, ‘Intranquillité’ with you all to mark the anniversary of the show.”

Meanwhile, Christine & The Queens has been busy offering up a number of home performances during her time in lockdown. Earlier this month she sang recent single ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ from the window of her Paris residence, before taking part in the new quarantine-adapted Later… with Jools Holland series.

In April, Letissier spoke to NME about how her plans to promote her ‘La vita nuova’ EP had been affected by the pandemic. “I was going to do some American TV, stick around in LA and do some sessions with musicians,” she explained.

Advertisement

“I decided to take this [the lockdown] as a sign to write a lot on my own first instead. It feels a lot like the usual process when I start a new album. The mindset is different, because on my third album I’m looking for something very vast and hopeful.”

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • Pop
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.