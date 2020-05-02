Blossoms have shared another quarantine cover – watch them perform The Coral‘s ‘Dreaming Of You’ with help from James Skelly below.

The four-piece have been recording a host of covers while in lockdown. Recently they’ve shared a version of Tame Impala’s ‘The Less I Know The Better’ with help from Miles Kane as well as previous renditions of The Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’ and Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’.

Watch Blossoms and Skelly perform ‘Dreaming Of You’ from their respective homes below.

Dreaming Of You – Blossoms and @JamesSkellyBand (@thecoralband) in Isolation Xxx pic.twitter.com/HEpWHKhBFe — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) May 1, 2020

Advertisement

Blossoms recently announced details of a new live album, recorded at the band’s recent homecoming show at the Stockport Plaza back in February.

The band are set to release a new track from the gig each week, following the show’s setlist, which will make up the new album, ‘Live From The Plaza Theatre, Stockport’, which will be released in full on July 3.

Blossoms released their third album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ at the end of January, which NME called “yet another pop masterclass (with added disco and Talking Heads)” in a four-star review.

“We might be uncool, but so are ABBA and everyone loves them,” they said in a recent NME Big Read interview. “If you put [ABBA] on at a party everyone wants to fucking dance to them,” frontman Tom Ogden remarked at a recent review that called Blossoms “marvellously uncool”. “I’ll take it!”

Advertisement

The Stockport four-piece are among a host of bands who have had their upcoming tour dates affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with a number of UK tour dates having to be rescheduled for August.

You can see Blossoms’ upcoming UK tour dates below.

August

4 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

5 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

6 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

15 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

19 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

21 – Hull Bonus Arena, Hull

22 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

25 – O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle

26 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham