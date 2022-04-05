Upcoming HYBE girl group LE SSERAFIM unveils new member Kim Ga-ram

Source Music has revealed Kim Ga-ram as the second member of its new six-member group LE SSERAFIM.

On April 5 at Midnight KST, the HYBE subsidiary uploaded a new introduction video featuring Kim Ga-ram, the second member to join its highly-anticipated girl group LE SSERAFIM after former IZ*ONE member Miyawaki Sakura.

In the vibrant new visual, Kim is seen posing against a minimalistic set, occasionally dancing to the clip’s upbeat background music. Not much is known about the up-and-coming star at this point, apart from her being born in 2005, placing her between 16 to 17 years old by international reckoning.

Advertisement

Source Music has also shared images of the soon-to-debut idol on its social media accounts, similar to those uploaded of Miyawaki Sakura yesterday. The label will continue to unveil the members of LE SSERAFIM over the coming nights, until the sextet has been fully introduced.

HYBE and Source Music had previously confirmed that another ex-IZ*ONE member, Kim Chae-won, would also be part of the lineup of LE SSERAFIM, although her official teasers have yet to arrive. Additionally, several South Korean news outlets have mentioned former Pledis Entertainment trainee Heo Yun-jin, who previously appeared on Produce 48, as a rumoured member of the group.

Last week, Source Music announced that HYBE founder and BTS’ producer Bang Si-hyuk would be leading LE SSERAFIM’s as-yet-unnamed debut project. “Anticipations are growing [for the new group] as Bang Si-hyuk, who helped turn K-pop boy band BTS into a world star, is in charge of producing the first girl group under HYBE Labels,” said the label, per KoreaJoongAngDaily.