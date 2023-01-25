Upcoming Noel Gallagher Dublin gig was “announced prematurely”

Noel Gallagher‘s forthcoming outdoor concert in Dublin appears to be up in the air after organisers admitted that they announced the show prematurely.

The gig at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, which was also due to feature Primal Scream and Happy Mondays as support, was announced on Monday (January 23) and was due to take place on August 27. Tickets were due to go on sale this Friday (January 27) at 9am GMT.

But in a statement shared on Gallagher’s Twitter page by organisers MCD Productions today (January 25), which you can view below, it appears that the concert was announced too early.

“The recent announcement of Noel Gallagher’s 2023 outdoor concert at RHK Dublin was premature. This early announcement was due to over-enthusiasm on our behalf.

“MCD apologises to Noel Gallagher and all his fans and we hope to be in a position to update you in due course. No tickets will go on sale this week.”

Gallagher’s Twitter page also stated that “we hope to have an update soon” on the concert.

The former Oasis man is embarking on a series of summer shows in support of his new album with the High Flying Birds, ‘Council Skies’, which will arrive on June 2 via Sour Mash. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Gallagher’s new album was first previewed by the Johnny Marr-assisted single, ‘Pretty Boy’, and followed up recently by the track ‘Easy Now’.

Among his forthcoming concerts are an Essex show with The Zutons and former

Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan in support.

Also recently announced was a homecoming concert in Manchester at Wythenshawe Park on August 26, with Primal Scream and Future Islands in tow.

On August 19, Gallagher and his band will also play an outdoor gig at Monmouthshire’s Caldicot Castle with Feeder and Goldie Lookin’ Chain in support.

‘Council Skies’ was recorded at the singer’s own Lone Star Sound Recording Studios in London, while its string parts were laid down at the legendary Abbey Road Studio.

Produced by Gallagher with long-time collaborator Paul ‘Strangeboy’ Stacey, the deluxe edition of ‘Council Skies’ boasts remixes by The Cure frontman Robert Smith (‘Pretty Boy’), Pet Shop Boys (‘Think Of A Number’) as well as various live recordings and instrumentals.

Earlier today, Gallagher teased the former remix saying that it “sounds exactly like The Cure“.