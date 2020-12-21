US Congress approves $15billion relief package for independent venues and cinemas

The United States Congress has allocated $15billion (£11.3billion) of funding to independent music venues and move theatres.

Part of a wider $900billion (£668billion) stimulus plan agreed by US lawmakers yesterday (December 20), the relief package for venues reportedly incorporates the ‘Save Our Stages’ act.

The legislation was introduced by Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota in June. According to a press release at the time, it offers six months of financial support to “keep venues afloat, pay employees, and preserve a critical economic sector for communities across America.”

It would see venues provided grants for either 45 per cent of their operation costs from the previous year, or $12million (£8.9million) in total, whichever is the lesser amount. The money is allowed to be used to pay off “costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic”, rent, PPE, expenses to meet social distancing guidelines and more.

Following the news, the country’s National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) released a statement urging quick distribution of the funds.