US Politicians from the Congressional Black Caucus have led calls to free A$AP Rocky from prison, almost two weeks after he put behind bars.

The rapper was arrested in Stockholm on 3 July on suspicion of assault after an alleged fight between his entourage and another man was captured on camera.

He remains in jail while police investigate the claims against him.

In a new video uploaded by TMZ, Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York has confirmed that the Congressional Black Caucus are joining the campaign to free the star.

“The situation with ASAP Rocky is unfortunate, it’s outrageous, it needs to be addressed,” he said.

“You can expect that members of Congress, particularly those of use who are part of the Congressional Black Caucus, are going to continue to weigh in forcefully until ASAP Rocky is free.”

Caucus members including Hakeem and Andre Carson are now expected to stand on the steps of the US Capitol Building on Wednesday to demand his release.

A petition demanding Rocky’s release has now been signed by over half a million people. Stars including Tyga and Tyler, The Creator have also spoken out on his behalf, with the former cancelling a show in Sweden and the latter vowing not to play in the country again.

Yesterday, Skepta told NME that A$AP’S arrest was proof that authorities were “trying to make an example of him”.

The North London star explained: “His security was with him – that’s what really pisses me off. And if you have security with you then you should never have to raise a hand. That’s what they’re there to do. But you know, shit happens. I hope everyone learns from it – everybody. Some people sacrifice themselves for everyone else so I hope that everybody else can see that security’s gotta do their work, do their fucking job, and try your best to stay calm. Because they’ll make an example out of us black artists.”