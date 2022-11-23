US Congress to hold hearing on Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ saga

A US Senate antitrust panel is to hold a hearing on the lack of competition in the ticketing industry following Ticketmaster’s issues in managing the sale of Taylor Swift‘s ‘Eras Tour’ last week.

The company announced last Thursday (November 17) that the general ticket sale for Swift’s 2023 North American dates was cancelled, citing “extraordinarily high demand” and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory”.

It came after many customers reported technical problems while attempting to access a Ticketmaster pre-sale for ‘The Eras Tour’ on Tuesday (November 15), including lengthy wait times and website outages.

In a statement, Ticketmaster denied any anti-competitive practices and said it remained under a consent decree with the Justice Department following the 2010 merger. Additionally, the company said there was no “evidence of systemic violations of the consent decree”.

It added: “Ticketmaster has a significant share of the primary ticketing services market because of the large gap that exists between the quality of the Ticketmaster system and the next best primary ticketing system.”

Klobuchar was among the three lawmakers who said in a letter on Monday (November 21) that Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment should be broken up by the Department Of Justice should any misconduct be discovered.

Elsewhere, a group of Swift fans – some of whom are lawyers – have joined forces to launch an online campaign against Ticketmaster.

“There’s no fan base better suited to taking Ticketmaster down,” a section of the ‘Vigilante Legal’ website reads. “We have a massive, engaged online community; our collective power has the potential to effect real change across the music industry if we work together to make it happen.”