U.S. Girls have shared new single ‘Overtime’ and announced the release of their forthcoming seventh studio album ‘Heavy Light’.
The new album from Meg Remy and her band was recorded live with 20 session musicians – including E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons – and acts as a follow-up to 2018’s critically acclaimed ‘In A Poem Unlimited’.
Due out March 6, ‘Heavy Light’ features “reflections on childhood experiences that are collaged into moving spoken word interludes,” according to a press release.
Accompanying the album’s announcement is the release of first single ‘Overtime’.
Shared with a video that stars Andrea Nann (of Dreamwalker Dance Company) performing an interpretive dance piece, it was directed, filmed, and edited by Remy herself.
Watch the video for ‘Overtime’ below and listen to it here.
U.S. Girls have also added more dates to their upcoming North American tour, which is capped off with a performance at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on October 14, 2020.
U.S. Girls – ‘Heavy Light’ tracklisting:
1. ‘4 American Dollars’
2. ‘Overtime’
3. ‘IOU’
4. ‘Advice To Teenage Self’
5. ‘State House (It’s A Man’s World)’
6. ‘Born To Lose’
7. ‘And Yet It Moves / Y Se Mueve’
8. ‘The Most Hurtful Thing’
9. ‘Denise, Don’t Wait’
10. ‘Woodstock ’99’
11. ‘The Color Of Your Childhood Bedroom’
12. ‘Quiver To The Bomb’
13. ‘Red Ford Radio’
U.S. Girls upcoming tour dates:
02-15 Toronto, Ontario – Paradise Theatre
02-16 Montreal, Quebec – Le Ministère
02-18 New York, NY – The Dance
04-04 Detroit, MI – MOCAC
04-05 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
04-06 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
04-07 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center
04-09 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
04-10 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
04-12 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre
04-13 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
04-16 Vancouver, British Columbia – Imperial
04-17 Seattle, WA – Crocodile
04-18 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
04-20 San Francisco, CA – The Independent
04-21 San Jose, CA – The Ritz
04-22 Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
04-24 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
04-25 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
04-27 Austin, TX – Antone’s
04-28 Dallas, TX – Club Dada
04-29 Houston, TX – Continental Club
05-01 Memphis, TN – The Greenroom at Crosstown Arts
05-02 Nashville, TN – Exit/In
05-03 Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
05-05 Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall
05-06 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
05-07 Boston, MA – Sinclair
05-08 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
10-14 London, England – Queen Elizabeth Hall