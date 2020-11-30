U.S. Girls share new Christmas song ‘Santa Stay Home’

U.S. Girls have shared a new Christmas song called ‘Santa Stay Home’ – you can listen to it below.

Far from a jolly festive number, the new song from Meg Remy and her band is a plea for St. Nick to stay home and slow down “our rampant consumerism”.

“While landfills overflow around the globe, you sit up there in your red judge robe/ This charade has got to end/ Mr. White Christmas, this is what I recommend,” the song begins.

Speaking on the track, Remy said: “When one stops to really think about it, Santa is creepy and Christmas makes no damn sense.”

You can watch the song’s video below:

‘Santa Stay Home’ follows the release of U.S Girls’ seventh studio album, ‘Heavy Light’.

The latest album from Remy and co. was recorded live with 20 session musicians – including E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons – and acts as a follow-up to 2018’s critically acclaimed ‘In A Poem Unlimited’.

In a three-star review, NME‘s Charlotte Krohl said the album, “sparkles with flashes of brilliance”, and although it is “littered with spoken-word filler and forgettable piano confessionals” there is “still beauty to be found” on it.

Meanwhile, Alanis Morissette has covered John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’.

The Canadian singer-songwriter has recreated the iconic visuals from the 1971 track as well as stayed true to the original in sound.

“It is an honour to cover this heartwarming song,” Morissette said. “The lyrics feel more pertinent than ever and this year has been a year of great resilience and adapting and feeling all the feelings.

She added: “May this song serve as a big hug to you and your sweet families and friends. Everything is going to be okay in the end, and if it’s not okay, it’s not the end.”

Other Christmas releases and shows that have been released or announced recently, include those by Sam Smith, John Cooper Clarke, JMSN, Shaggy, Robbie Williams and Justin Bieber.