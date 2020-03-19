US singer Charlotte Lawrence diagnosed with coronavirus

Charlotte Lawrence has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The upcoming ‘Joke’s On You’ singer revealed her diagnosis yesterday (March 18), in a series of social media posts.

She wrote, “I’m feeling okay and am gonna be completely fine, we have the power to slow this down. Protect those who need it.”

She also shared a note about her diagnosis, explaining: “A couple of days ago, my doctor informed me that I too have COVID-19.”

The singer added: “So this is not me asking for prayers, for love, for sweet messages. This is me pleading for you all to protect those less able to survive this virus. Stay inside. Please. Whether you feel sick or not, stay inside.

“Think about your parents. Think about your grandparents. I love so many people who might have a very tough time getting through this,” she continued. “Think about someone else getting your loved ones sick because they didn’t listen, because they thought they knew better. Because they were selfish.

“And for the love of god, self fucking quarantine or you’ll be on my shit list.”

Lawrence is the latest high-profile figure to be diagnosed with the disease after the likes of Tom Hanks and Idris Elba also tested positive.

Updating fans yesterday, Elba said that he was “feeling ok” and checking his temperature twice a day despite not showing any symptoms of the virus.

Hanks, meanwhile, has left a hospital in Queensland to go into self-isolation with wife Rita Wilson.

Meanwhile, the likes of Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus have all urged their fans to self-isolate in an attempt to curb the disease.