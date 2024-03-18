Usher adds 10th and final London show to 2025 world tour

Usher has added one final London gig to his 2025 UK and European tour, meaning he will now play 10 shows in the city. Find ticket details below.

It was last month when the R&B singer announced that he was set to embark on a world tour in support of his ninth album ‘Coming Home’, and he initially was scheduled to play three gigs at The O2 on April 1, 2 and 5.

Due to high demand, he later confirmed three extra London dates for April 6, 8 and 9 before adding a seventh concert for April 11 due to “incredible fan demand”. This was extended again earlier this month with further shows planned for May 6 and 7.

Now, following a huge response from fans – and all nine dates selling out – the ‘Yeah!’ singer has confirmed that he will be rounding off the UK leg of the tour with yet another slot at the arena.

Marking his 10th and final show in the city for 2025, the new concert will precede the other nine dates, and will take place on March 29.

“Y’all not playing games,” Usher said of the announcement. “I’ve added a 10th and final show in London due to incredible demand – can’t wait to bring Usher: Past Present Future to The O2 on 29th March.” Tickets go on sale Friday (March 22) and will be available here. Additionally, you can access a fan pre-sale here from Wednesday (March 20).

Ahead of his UK and European dates, Usher is set to kick off the ‘Past Present Future’ tour with an extensive run of shows across North America – starting in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 2024.

The European shows will follow his first seven dates at The O2 and will see him headline arenas across Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin. Visit here for tickets to US and European shows.

Ahead of the tour, the R&B icon is set to perform his 2004 album ‘Confessions’ in its entirety at the Lovers And Friends Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada this May. All upcoming shows come on the heels of his huge 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Vegas last month, where he was joined on stage by Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Will.i.am and more.

Following the set, Usher spoke out on why his friend and longtime collaborator Justin Bieber didn’t make a guest appearance at the event, saying: “I think that it’s a lot of pressure,” and it was reported that he made just $671 (£529) from the show.