Usher adds two more London dates to 2025 European tour

Usher has added two more London shows to his 2025 European tour. Find ticket details below.

The dates come as part of the R&B icon’s upcoming ‘Past Present Future’ tour, which is set to commence in the US later this year and will see him play shows across the globe over 12 months.

The European leg of the world tour is set to start next April, following a string of tour dates across North America throughout 2024. Originally dates kicked off with three shows at The O2 arena in London, taking place on April 1, 2 and 5. However, this was soon bumped up to four shows, with another scheduled for April 6.

Today (February 21), two more stops at the East London venue have been added to the bill due to huge demand – a slot on Tuesday April 8, and the following day on Wednesday April 9.

From there, the ‘Past Present Future’ tour is set to continue as normal, with Usher making his way over to Paris the following week (April 15), before wrapping up the live shows with slots in Amsterdam and Berlin.

Tickets for all dates go on general sale at 12pm local time on tomorrow (February 22). Visit here to buy yours and check out all current UK and European live shows below.

Usher’s 2025 European tour dates are:

APRIL

1- London, O2 Arena

2 – London, O2 Arena

5 – London, O2 Arena

6 – London, O2 Arena

8 – London, O2 Arena [NEW]

9 – London, O2 Arena [NEW]

15 – Paris, Accor Arena (France)

22 – Amsterdam Ziggo Dome (Netherlands)

23 – Amsterdam Ziggo Dome (Netherlands)

MAY

1 – Berlin, Uber Arena (Germany)

The huge tour Usher is set to embark on – which includes 60 live shows across North America – comes following the singer sharing his ninth studio album ‘Coming Home’ two weeks ago.

The LP marked his first studio album since 2016’s ‘Hard II Love’, and featured collaborations with Summer Walker, 21 Savage, H.E.R., BTS’s Jungkook, Burna Boy, Latto and more.

Earlier this month, the musician became the latest to take to the stage for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime show – performing in Las Vegas as the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs, with the latter ultimately taking the victory.

On the night, he brought out Alicia Keys as a surprise guest. Seated behind a piano, she began by performing a clip of her own song ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ before Usher joined her to deliver a rendition of their 2004 collaboration ‘My Boo’.

After being joined by Keys, Usher welcomed more guests throughout the set. H.E.R. joined him on guitar during ‘U Got It Bad’, while will.i.am appeared during ‘OMG’. The latter also saw Usher recreate a roller-skating performance from his Las Vegas residency.

Following the event, it was reported that he made less than $700 from the show – which was watched by over 30million US households – and also that he got married immediately after the performance.