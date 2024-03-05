Usher adds two more shows at The O2 to massive London run

Usher has added two more London shows to his 2025 UK and European headline tour – find all the details below.

The R&B singer announced last month that he’d be hitting the road next year in support of his ninth album ‘Coming Home’, which was released on February 9. Initially, Usher was scheduled to play three gigs at The O2 in the capital on April 1, 2 and 5.

He later confirmed three extra London dates for April 6, 8 and 9 before adding a seventh concert for April 11 due to “incredible fan demand”.

Now, it has been announced that Usher will return to The O2 for two more performances on May 6 and 7 – bringing his total number of nights at the arena to nine.

Tickets are on general sale now – you can buy yours here, and see the announcement post below.

EXTRA DATE ADDED >>> Due to phenomenal demand, @Usher has added an extra date at The O2 to his world tour on Wednesday 7 May 2025. Tickets on sale now 🎟️🎟️ ⬇️https://t.co/zPGoTZ6IYL pic.twitter.com/ay3aVI7THK — The O2 (@TheO2) March 4, 2024

The North American leg of Usher’s ‘Past Present Future’ tour is set to begin in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 2024. Following his first seven dates at The O2, the ‘Yeah! star will head to Europe for gigs in Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

Additionally, Usher is due to perform his 2004 album ‘Confessions’ in its entirety at Las Vegas’ Lovers And Friends Festival this May.

Last month saw Usher deliver a 13-minute medley of tracks for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was joined on stage by Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Will.i.am and more.

He has since spoken out on why his friend and collaborator Justin Bieber didn’t make a guest appearance at the event, saying: “I think that it’s a lot of pressure.” Elsewhere, it was reported that Usher made just $671 (£529) from his Super Bowl performance.

Usher is said to have married his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea just hours after his Halftime Show.