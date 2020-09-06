Usher announces 2021 Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace

Usher has announced that he’ll be the latest R&B star to take on a Las Vegas residency.

Following in the footsteps of Boyz II Men, Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey, the ‘Confessions’ singer shared the news on Friday (September 4) after taking part in Good Morning America‘s Summer Concert Series.

His residency, which will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with a capacity of 4,300, kicks off on July 16, 2021.

According to the press release, the Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment show “will be packed with an impressive repertoire of smash hits spanning Usher’s 20-year career” where he will also debut new music.

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” Usher said in a statement. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”

I’ll be kicking off my Vegas residency July 2021 at @CaesarsPalace Colosseum! Tix go on sale Thursday 9/10 at 10 AM PT, but you can get yours starting Monday. Text me at (404) 737-1821 and I’ll hit you back with the presale code this weekend. All dates at https://t.co/QTITBB3wtW pic.twitter.com/dz5eESVhG0 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 4, 2020

Dates for the residency are set for July 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30 and 31, as well as December 28, 29 and 31 of next year. There will also be a show on January 1, 2022.

Tickets start at £45 ($59) and go on sale September 10 at 6pm BST (10am PST) here.

Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment have also announced that they are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Usher’s New Look, Inc. (UNL). The organisation’s mission is to transform the lives of underserved youth through a comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has denied that he ever had a feud with Usher over the latter’s song ‘Climax’.

The singer – real name Abel Tesfaye – said in April he was “angry” when he first heard Usher’s 2012 song, because it made him say “‘Holy fuck, that’s a Weeknd song’.”