Usher announces 2025 UK and European tour

Usher has announced a UK and European tour set to kick off in spring 2025 – find all the details below.

The R&B star, who recently announced the US dates for the 2024 ‘Past Present Future’ tour, will now be continuing his live run into next year, which will include three dates at London’s O2 Arena.

The tour will start with a trio of shows at the London venue on April 1, 2 and 5, followed by shows in Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Thursday (February 22) at 12pm local time, and you can purchase tickets to the UK dates here. Tickets for European shows can be found here. Pre-sales will also go live today (February 20) at 10am local time.

“Europe, you ready?” said Usher in a statement. “After the epic experience at the Super Bowl and the huge demand for shows across North America, I’m happy to announce I’m coming your way as well – for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin. This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started!”

The live dates come after Usher’s huge Super Bowl Halftime show, the My Way: The Las Vegas Residency and last year’s eight-night residency at Paris’ La Seine Musicale.

Due to demand, Usher also recently extended his North American run to 60 shows.

Usher’s 2025 UK and European tour dates are:

APRIL

1 – London, UK – The O2 Arena

2 – London, UK – The O2 Arena

5 – London, UK – The O2 Arena

15 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

22 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Advertisement

MAY

1 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Earlier this month, Usher brought out Alicia Keys during his Super Bowl Halftime performance in Las Vegas, welcoming a host of other special guests including H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Usher took the opportunity to pay tribute to late drummer Aaron Spears during the performance by leaving one empty drum kit on stage in his memory.

Straight after the show, he married his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea.

His new album ‘Coming Home’ was released to coincide with the show, and features collaborations with Summer Walker, 21 Savage, H.E.R., BTS’s Jungkook, Burna Boy, Latto and more.