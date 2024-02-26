Usher announces additional UK and European dates for 2025 tour 

Usher has announced additional dates on his 2025 UK and European tour due to “incredible fan demand”.

The R&B star recently announced the US dates for the 2024 ‘Past Present Future’ tour, which will be followed by the UK and European leg in 2025. Ahead of general sale for the latter, the ‘Yeah!’ star revealed extra London dates as part of the stint.

Three new shows have been added to the run this week: a seventh show at London’s O2 on April 11, a second in Paris at the Accor Arena on April 16 and a fourth night at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on April 26.

The trek will kick off on April 1 in London and close out at the Uber Arena in Berlin on May 2.

Pre-sales for the new dates will begin Wednesday (February 28) at 10am local time, before general sale goes live Monday (March 4) at 10am local time. You can purchase tickets to the UK dates here.

“It’s been a minute, Europe! I’m as hyped as you are to be back,” said Usher in a press statement. “The love for these shows has been incredible, and I’m truly blessed and thankful for each and every one of you. Seven epic nights in London, four in Amsterdam, two in Paris and Berlin and counting… get ready for an A-TOWN takeover!”

Usher’s 2025 UK and European tour dates are:

APRIL

1- London, O2 Arena

2 – London, O2 Arena

5 – London, O2 Arena

6 – London, O2 Arena

8 – London, O2 Arena

9 – London, O2 Arena

11 – London, O2 Arena [NEW]

15 – Paris, Accor Arena (France)

16 – Paris, Accor Arena (France) [NEW]

22 – Amsterdam Ziggo Dome (Netherlands)

23 – Amsterdam Ziggo Dome (Netherlands)

25 – Amsterdam Ziggo Dome (Netherlands)

26 – Amsterdam Ziggo Dome (Netherlands) [NEW]

MAY

1 – Berlin, Uber Arena (Germany)

2 – Berlin, Uber Arena (Germany)



The huge tour – which includes 60 live shows across North America – comes following the singer’s ninth studio album ‘Coming Home’.

The LP marked his first studio album since 2016’s ‘Hard II Love’, and featured collaborations with Summer Walker, 21 Savage, H.E.R., BTS’s Jungkook, Burna Boy, Latto and more.

It arrived after his Super Bowl Halftime show, where Alicia Keys was brought out among a host of surprise guests.

Usher wrapped up the huge day by marrying his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas straight after.