Usher announces summer tour of US ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

Just days ahead of his Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher has announced a 24-date tour of the US for later this year.

The singer’s ‘Past Present Future’ tour kicks off in Washington on August 20, with additional stops slated for Dallas, Brooklyn, Miami, Atlanta and more throughout September and October. Usher will perform a handful of back-to-back shows in Toronto, Oakland and Los Angeles, the last of which will see him become the inaugural performer at the city’s Inuit Dome.

See the full list of tour dates for ‘Usher: Past Present Future’ below.

U ready for me? Presenting USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE, starting August 2024! Tickets on sale Monday, Feb 12 @ 10am local. Sign up for the fan presale starting Friday, Feb 9 @ 10am | https://t.co/0yQPF9MEQd pic.twitter.com/gZRg2BTFfX — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 6, 2024

Usher’s tour wraps up with a two-night run at Chicago’s United Center on October 28 and 29. General tickets for Usher’s tour will be available on February 12 at 10am local time. Find tickets, and presale ticket information, here.

The tour comes ahead of Usher’s 2024 halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place on Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

In the lead-up to the event, which Usher says he began preparing for “30 years ago”, the singer has released a trailer for the set with cameos by LeBron James and Jungkook, and later teased an array of special guest performers for the halftime show.

Last week, Usher said his Super Bowl show will honour both the R&B genre and the music legacy of legendary Black artists. Last year, the singer recalled the moment he received a phone call from Jay-Z confirming his halftime slot, saying he felt “like this was destined to happen”.

Ahead of the halftime performance, Usher will release his next studio album, ‘Coming Home’, on Friday (February 9). The 20-song album, Usher’s first since 2016’s ‘Hard II Love’, will feature collaborations with Summer Walker, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Jungkook, Burna Boy, and Latto.

Usher recently wrapped up his two-year ‘My Way: The Las Vegas Residency’.