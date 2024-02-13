Usher got married straight after the Super Bowl

Usher wrapped up a life-changing day on Sunday (February 11) when he followed up his Super Bowl Halftime Show by marrying his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea.

The singer played the iconic slot during the game, which was ultimately won by the Kansas City Chiefs, much to the heavily-publicised joy of Taylor Swift.

But, as reported by People, a wedding ceremony was held at Vegas Weddings just hours after he wrapped up his performance, with Usher’s mother Jonnetta Patton among those in attendance. It is thought that the couple had applied for a wedding license as recently as Thursday.

Usher and Golcoechea, who is a music executive, started dating in October 2019 and they have had two children together. It is Usher’s third marriage in total.

The R&B singer’s showpiece performance included bringing out Alicia Keys for a version of their 2004 track ‘My Boo’. It has also been suggested that a moment when Keys’ voice cracked during an opening snippet of ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ has been pitch-corrected in the official YouTube video of the performance.

Usher welcomed other guests throughout the set: H.E.R. joined him on guitar during ‘U Got It Bad’, while will.i.am appeared for ‘OMG’. The latter also saw Usher recreate a roller-skating performance from his Las Vegas residency.

Lil Jon appeared in the on-field crowd for a snippet of his song ‘Turn Down For What’ before joining the headliner and Ludacris for ‘Yeah!’. That track closed out the performance, with Usher leading the stadium in a chant of the song’s title.

He also paid tribute to the late drummer Aaron Spears, who died in October, by performing with two drum kits on his stage: one for drummer Devon ‘Stixx’ Taylor, who played during the set, and a gold one left empty in remembrance of Spears.

It has also emerged that Justin Bieber turned down the offer to join Usher for the performance, saying that he “wasn’t feeling it”, and choosing to watch the show from a $2.5million suite at the stadium instead.

To add to his dramatic week, Usher has also just released his ninth studio album, ‘Coming Home’. It is his first full-length album since 2016 and features contributions from Summer Walker, 21 Savage, H.E.R., BTS’s Jungkook, Burna Boy and Latto.