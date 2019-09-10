Usher keeps summer alive with new Black Coffee collaboration, ‘LaLaLa’ – listen

The song was first teased last year

Usher has joined forces with producer Black Coffee for a new track called ‘LaLaLa’ – listen below.

The ‘Yeah’ artist, who released his last album ‘A’ in 2018, has lent vocals to the electronic-influenced song from the South African DJ and producer.

Blending his soulful voice over a summer-tinged dance instrumental, Usher sings: “I can feel it/ Overflowing/ Ain’t no limits/ Just keep going/ I can’t control what I’m feeling.” The US singer also co-wrote the single.

The track follows on from speculation that Black Coffee and Usher had been planning on a collaborative project. The pair have been spotted together in recent years and gave a joint performance at New York’s Global Citizen Festival 2018.

Speaking of his desire to work with Black Coffee ahead of the live show, Usher said: “Out of all of the times that I’ve come, I wanted to do something authentic for this region [South Africa]. And I felt like Nathi, Black Coffee is that.”

Black Coffee teased ‘LaLaLa’ at the end of 2018 by tweeting a video of himself and Usher listening to the track. “New Music loading with Usher,” he wrote as the caption.

Usher’s 2018 album ‘A’ saw the artist introduce new trap influences, mixing them with his renowned R&B sounds. The LP was a homage to his native Atlanta with Zaytoven on production duties.