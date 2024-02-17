Usher says he “understands” why Justin Bieber turned down Super Bowl offer

Usher has said he “understands” why Justin Bieber turned down the offer to perform with him at the Super Bowl 2024.

The ‘Yeah!’ singer played a 13-minute medley of tracks for this year’s Halftime Show in Las Vegas, Nevada last Sunday (February 11). He was joined on stage by Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Will.i.am and more.

Prior to the event, it was rumoured that Bieber would be among the “important guests” that Usher had teased in the lead-up to his Super Bowl gig.

Usher was pivotal in launching Bieber’s music career after signing the then-teenage singer to his record label in 2008. They also collaborated on the latter’s 2010 hit ‘Somebody To Love’.

The ‘Sorry’ star did not appear, however, with it later being reported that he turned it down because he “wasn’t feeling it”. A source said: “There’s no bad blood between Usher and Justin. Justin just wasn’t up for it – he just wasn’t feeling it.”

In a clip from an upcoming episode of The Breakfast Club to be released on Monday (February 19), Usher was asked why the live collaboration with Bieber didn’t work out.

“I honour and recognise that, my brother… I think that it might’ve been the fact that he’s just wanting to tell a different story right now. And I understand that,” he responded. “But we did have a brief conversation.

“We’re gonna do something else in the future. No love lost or anything like that. I think that it’s a lot of pressure for the Super Bowl, obviously.”

Usher went on to say that he’d “reached out to everybody” about a potential guest spot in the Halftime Show. “Justin wasn’t the only person that I actually spoke to about doing the Super Bowl, but the moment was maybe for later,” he explained.

“He’s gonna play the Super Bowl – I’ll go ahead and give you that – in the future. I profess that over his life. He has a career that deserves it. It just didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to.”

Later, Usher said he’d “reached out to some hitters” to join him: “I was curating what would be one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time.” You can watch the clip in the post above.

Following the Super Bowl, Bieber took to social media to praise Usher’s set. “Love you my brother,” he wrote alongside a photo from the show. “Noone can sing and dance the way you do. Love you from the depths of my heart.”

Usher reportedly married his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea just hours after his Halftime Show. Meanwhile, it is said that the singer made less than $700 (£555) for his slot at the Super Bowl.

Usher released his ninth album ‘Coming Home’ on February 9. It features collaborations with the likes of Summer Walker, 21 Savage, H.E.R., BTS‘s Jungkook, Burna Boy, Latto, The-Dream and Pheelz.