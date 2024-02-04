Usher says he will honour Black musical legacy in his upcoming Super Bowl performance

Usher has revealed details of his upcoming Super Bowl performance.

The singer is due to perform on February 11, where he will stage this year’s Super Bowl half time show. So far, he has revealed the tracklist for the show, along with teasing some huge special guests to join him.

Now, in a new interview with Good Morning America, Usher has elaborated on exactly what the show will entail. He told reporter Kelley Carter: “To have R&B have the main stage at the Super Bowl is a major thing for me.

“I think about what our country has represented for Black artists, having to, at some point, go through kitchens to even be able to perform for an audience. They had to leave back through that same door, you know, fearing for their lives as they went to the next state to do the same thing.”

“So I’m coming through the front door with this one. I think about all the R&B performers who are carrying this moment.”

Usher has previously said his prep for the Super Bowl “started 30 years ago”, saying to Extra: “When I got the call, I was like, ‘Man, I’ve been working really hard my entire career. The preparation didn’t start within the last two years of performing in Las Vegas.

“It really started 30 years ago, and my commitment to it and the journey that I’ve taken musically is why I think I’m given that moment.”

In other Usher news, the singer revealed he was supposed to be in a supergroup with Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams and Diddy: “Yeah, that’s crazy. I didn’t say, ‘No.’ I didn’t say, ‘Yeah.’ I think that we just got caught up. We all got caught up in the moment. We was talking about it and having secret meetings about it.”