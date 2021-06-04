Watch Usher take on the BTS ‘Butter’ challenge

Usher has posted a TikTok of himself taking on BTS’ ‘#ButterChallenge’.

In their song ‘Butter’, which they released at the end of last month, the boyband make a reference to Usher and his 2001 track ‘U Got It Bad’. “Don’t need no Usher / To remind me you got it bad,” member V sings. So naturally, it didn’t take long before the R&B singer himself caught wind of the shout-out.

On June 2, Usher uploaded a video of himself on TikTok strutting to the beat of the K-pop septet’s brand-new single. In the clip, the singer – with a red Solo cup in one hand and a briefcase in another – gets decked out in a lavish suit and fur coat ensemble as he leaves his dressing room. “Let’s get it, come on,” he says in the clip before the song starts.

The members of BTS, particularly Jimin, have proclaimed their love and admiration for Usher during interviews over the past few years. Jimin had even expressed his desire to collaborate with him someday.

In 2020, BTS and Usher even crossed paths at the Grammys Red Carpet. “I can’t believe I saw Usher,” Suga had said during a post-Grammys broadcast on the streaming platform VLIVE. “When we met Usher, my hands were so sweaty,” added Jimin. “He was so cool.”

Although they did not get the chance to speak to one another during that instance, Jimin hilariously described how he tried to catch Usher’s eye on the red carpet. “I really wanted to make eye contact, so I was like…” he said, before getting on his feet and awkwardly leaning forward in an exaggerated manner.

Earlier today (June 4), the global superstars dropped two new remixes of their latest record-breaking single, dubbed “Cooler” and “Sweeter”. It comes hot on the heels of the house-influenced “Hotter Remix” which was released last week.