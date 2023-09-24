Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl Half Time Show

Usher has been confirmed to headline next year’s Super Bowl Half Time Show.

The singer will perform at the Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024.

In a statement via Billboard, he said: “It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

The singer also reposted a video shared by the NFL, which you can view below, where Deion Sanders reveals the news to Usher.

In a separate statement, Seth Dudowsky, the head of music for the NFL, added: “Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Half Time Show.

“We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z called Usher “the ultimate artist and showman”.

He added: “Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

On the same day Usher will also release his new album ‘Coming Home’.

Usher’s forthcoming performance follows Rihanna‘s Super Bowl Half Time Show in 2023, which saw her perform a career spanning set.

Previously Dr. Dre headlined 2022’s event with special guest performers Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige.