V Festival is returning in 2020 for a one-off livestream event

The now defunct V Festival is returning this month for a one-off online event.

The bash will be broadcast as part of a three-part television special on August 21, 22 and 23 on ITV2 and will feature virtual performances from Dizzee Rascal, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie, who will play at the southern location of the original V Festival site at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex.

“V Festival holds a very special place in my heart as not only did I used to go every year with my mates and camp as a punter, but I later got the chance to actually perform there and be invited back four times,” said Murs.

“Headlining the MTV stage in 2015 was definitely a career highlight of mine, as was jumping on stage with Madness to sing one of my favourite tracks of all time, ‘It Must Be Love.’ I’ve had some pretty special memories at V, so to come and sing at Hylands Park [again] was an easy ‘yes’.

“It’s great that ITV2 and Virgin Media are bringing V Festival into people’s living rooms, and I’m very glad to be a small part of that.”

The online event will also feature archive footage of past performances, as well as interviews with artists about their favourite V sets and memories. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Cilesta Van Doorn, executive director at Virgin Media, which is behind V Festival 2020, said: “We are thrilled to announce that V Festival will be returning in 2020 with a virtual twist. Festivals are a catalyst for connecting to each other, and they’re often social events as much as they are musical.

“Although we can’t flock to the fields physically this year, we’re so excited to enable people to stay connected not only to incredible live music, but to their friends and families online too.”

V Festival, which debuted in 1996, was last staged in 2017. It was replaced by a new event in Chelmsford, Rize Festival.

Meanwhile, Creamfields recently announced plans to host a virtual festival from August 28-30 after the coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to cancel this year’s event

Upon the cancellation of this summer’s festival, organisers said: “We will return August Bank Holiday 2021 (26th-29th August), and we are working hard to transfer as many of this year’s artists as possible to Creamfields 2021.”

Festival-goers were able to carry over their bookings to next year or obtain a full refund at their point of purchase.