V&A Museum seeking Taylor Swift superfan to be official adviser

The V&A Museum in London is seeking out a Taylor Swift superfan who can become an official advisor about the pop star.

The London museum is reportedly looking for a British ‘Swiftie’, who can share their knowledge on the fan culture that surrounds the singer-songwriter, as well as the crafts and memorabilia that are popular among her fanbase.

It is predominantly looking for details on the handmade signs that fans bring to her live shows and the friendship bracelets that attendees often swap with other fans during the gigs.

Advertisement

As per the BBC, the curators at the Victoria & Albert Museum are looking for someone to fill the role ahead of Swift’s upcoming live shows across the UK and Europe later this year – the upcoming leg of her massive ‘Eras’ tour.

Applications for the advisory roles go live today (February 23), and those interested in taking on the role for the art, design and performance-orientated museum can send in their application via the official website.

Although details remain sparse, curators have shared that the search for a Taylor Swift expert comes as part of an effort to enhance its “vast curatorial knowledge” by working with grassroots fans to improve its portrayal of “specific cultural niches” (via BBC).

It isn’t just Taylor Swift superfans that the V&A is seeking help from. The museum is also reaching out to other types of “super fan advisors” to help with its pre-existing and upcoming collections and exhibitions.

These include a call for fans of Crocs, drag, emojis, Pokemon cards, Toby jugs and more. Successful applicants will be paid a set wage per session, and you can find further details here.

Advertisement

“These new advisory roles will help us celebrate and discover more about the enormous, and often surprising, creative diversity on offer at the V&A,” Museum director Dr Tristram Hunt told the outlet. “As well as helping us to learn more about the design stories that are relevant to our audiences today.”

In other Taylor Swift news, earlier this week it was revealed that the best-selling cassettes in the US last year were all from either Taylor Swift or Guardians Of The Galaxy.

The pop icon took up two spots on the top five best-selling cassettes from 2023 – ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)‘ holds the Number Two spot and ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ landed the fifth spot on the list with 17,500 and 11,500 copies sold respectively.

The singer also recently admitted that writing her forthcoming album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ was “really a lifeline” for her. She is set to kick off her UK and European tour on May 9 at La Defense Arena in Paris, before kicking off the UK stint at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 7.