Vampire Weekend announce massive 2024 North American tour

Vampire Weekend have announced a huge 2024 North American tour kicking off in April – find all the details below.

The New York rock band announced news of the lengthy US stint today (February 16) along with dropping two new tracks, ‘Capricorn’ and ‘Gen-X Cops’, from their forthcoming fifth studio, ‘Only God Was Above Us’ (out April 5).

The dates will kick off with their show during the solar eclipse at Moody Amphitheater in Austin on April 8, followed by stops in Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and many more, before arriving back in Austin for a final show at the Moody Center on October 17.

Fans can sign up now here to access pre-sales from Wednesday, February 21 at 10am local time. General sale will then go live on Friday, February 23 at 10am local time from here.

The 39-date trek follows previously announced festival headline slots and special performances in select US cities, including two-show engagements that will see the group play Saturday night gigs followed by Sunday morning sets at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner and New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Support across the tour will come from LA LOM, The English Beat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Mike Gordon, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, Ra Ra Riot, Princess featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum, Cults, Mark Ronson (DJ set), Turnstiles and The Brothers Macklovitch.

Vampire Weekend’s 2024 ‘Only God Was Above Us’ US tour dates are:

APRIL

08 – Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater (Solar Eclipse) – SOLD OUT

27 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

MAY

10 – Salt Lake City, UT, Kilby Block Party

30 – Barcelona, Espana, Primavera Sound

JUNE

06 – Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall

07 – Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre

10 – San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

12 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

15 – Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

16 – Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (Matinee Show)

18 – Burnaby, BC, Deer Lake Park

19 – Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

20 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

22 – Bonner, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater

23 – Bonner, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show)

JULY

19 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

22 – Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre

23 – Lincoln, NE, Pinewood Bowl Theater

25 – Maryland Heights, MO, Saint Louis Music Park

26 – Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

27 – Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

30 – Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

AUGUST

01 – Milwaukee, WI, BMO Pavilion

03 – St. Charles, IA, Hinterland

SEPTEMBER

19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

20 – Cincinnati, OH, The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

21 – Indianapolis, IN, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

23 – Rochester Hills, MI, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

24 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

25 – Laval, QC, Place Bell

27 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

28 – Philadelphia, PA, TD Pavilion at The Mann

30 – Washington, DC, The Anthem

OCTOBER

02 – Charlottesville, VA, Ting Pavilion

05 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

06 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden (Matinee Show)

08 – Wilmington, NC, Live Oak Bank Pavilion

09 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

11 – Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

12 – Atlanta, GA, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

13 – Asheville, NC, Rabbit Rabbit

15 – St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

17 – Austin, TX, Moody Center

‘Only God Was Above Us’ will follow Vampire Weekend’s 2019 album ‘Father Of The Bride’, which NME said in a four-star review was a “key reinvention for the indie stalwarts, with a looseness and funkiness that proves, thankfully, they’ve not overthought the comeback”.

The fifth LP from the band is set to contain 10 tracks, and you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Last week, Vampire Weekend confirmed that the album had been recorded all over the world, from Manhattan to Los Angeles to London and Tokyo. It’s said to have been “inspired and haunted by 20th Century New York City”, primarily produced by frontman Ezra Koenig and longtime collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid (Haim, Brandon Flowers), and written majorly between 2019 and 2020.