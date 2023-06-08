Vampire Weekend announce vinyl-only live album series

Vampire Weekend have announced a series of limited vinyl-only live albums with the release already selling out its 2,500 copies.

The first release of the series titled ‘Frog On The Bass Drum Vol. 01 Live In Indianapolis’ was made up of recordings from the band’s June 2019 show in Indianapolis, Minnesota. It was limited to 2,500 copies and included their 10-minute cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Jokerman’. The record was manufactured by Jack White’s Third Man Pressing in Detroit, Michigan. Check out the tracklist below.

Vampire Weekend played a mix of tracks from all four of their albums including their self-titled debut, ‘Contra’, ‘Modern Vampires of the City’, and ‘Father of the Bride’ at the Indianapolis show. Frontman Ezra Koenig even gave a nod to his and Vampire Weekend’s drummer Chris Tomson’s college rap group, L’Homme Run, by rapping to their song ‘Pizza Party’.

Along with the vinyl that featured eight live tracks, a printed quarterly report newsletter and a limited-edition t-shirt were also available for purchase.

‘Frog On The Bass Drum Vol. 01 Live In Indianapolis’ tracklist:

1. Sunflower

2. Unbelievers

3. Run

4. Ladies of Cambridge

5. This Life

6. Request Zone + Pizza Party

7. M79

8. Jokerman

Following the vinyl selling out, the band took to social media to share that the next volume in the series will be ‘From On The Bass Drum Vol. 02: Una Notte A Milano Con Vampire Weekend’. Fans can stay up to date with all of the upcoming releases by signing up to the band’s mailing list.

The band’s latest release was 2019’s ‘Father Of The Bride’. In a four-star review of the LP, NME shared: “The first album in nearly six-years is a key reinvention for the indie stalwarts, with a looseness and funkiness that proves, thankfully, they’ve not overthought the comeback. It’s just load of fun, you know?”

In other Vampire Weekend news, Koeing took to social media last month to reflect on the 10-year anniversary of the band’s third LP ‘Modern Vampires Of The City’.

“MVOTC is ten years old. Wild. Good occasion to slam a Dunkin Donuts iced coffee and reflect,” he began. “Rostam [Batmanglij] and I spent about a year writing and recording this album before we moved into the final phase…

“It was far and away our most ‘studio album,’” he continued. “MVOTC didn’t have songs like ‘A-Punk’ or ‘Cousins’ which began as riffs and started to come to life in the practice room. This is an album of more deliberate composition and detailed, patient recording.”

Koenig also teamed up with Phoenix this year to feature on their single ‘Tonight’, which featured on the French indie band’s 2022 album ‘Alpha Zulu’.