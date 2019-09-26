Chris Chat: Vampire Weekend’s drummer and bassist are starting a podcast about touring

Chris Tomson and Chris Baio’s first guests come from The Strokes, Black Keys

Vampire Weekend drummer Chris Tomson and bassist Chris Baio have announced The Road Taken, their new podcast that launches next month.

According to Billboard, the podcast’s first season will be 10 episodes long. It premieres next Wednesday, October 2 on the Ringer Podcast Network.

The Road Taken will center on conversations with fellow musicians about touring life. Guests confirmed so far include The Black Keys‘ Patrick Carney, The Strokes‘ Albert Hammond Jr., Michelle Branch, Mumford and Sons‘ Winston Marshall, Mobb Deep’s Havoc, Laura Marling and Can’s Malcolm Mooney.

“When CT [Chris Tomson] told me he had an idea for a podcast about touring, I thought to myself, ‘But wait! Touring is boring!’” Baio told Billboard. “Little did I know what I was in for: discussions across decades and genres about how touring is both art and commerce, how it changes the music artists make, and how it can be punishing sometimes and rewarding at others.”

Tomson said, “This podcast… is kind of a Trojan Horse for me; it has allowed me to have the conversations about touring that I’ve always wanted to have – and to hear! – with so many people I respect and look up to.”

The drummer added on Twitter, “Honestly, these conversations have helped me figure out my own relationship with touring more completely and I think they’ll do the same for anyone!!”

Hear banter between Chrises of Vampire Weekend and choice quotes from Carney, Hammond Jr., Marling and Mooney in the two-minute trailer for the podcast.

Baio and Tomson are also taking questions from fans by email about touring and life in general, which will presumably be answered on the podcast:

Vampire Weekend are currently on tour in North America in support of their latest album, ‘Father Of The Bride’. In November, they will tour the UK, Europe and Australia before returning to North America for more shows in May 2020.