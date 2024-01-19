NewsMusic News

Vampire Weekend, Hozier, Noah Kahan to headline Hinterland Festival 2024

The Iowa festival is set to return from August 2 to 4

By Emma Wilkes
Ezra Koenig, Hozier and Noah Kahan
Ezra Koenig, Hozier and Noah Kahan. Credit: Justin Shin/Lorne Thomson/Burak Cingi/Getty

Vampire Weekend, Hozier and Noah Kahan will be topping the bill at the US’ Hinterland Festival in Iowa later this year.

The festival will be returning to the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles, Iowa from August 2-4 and also features acts such as Chappell Roan, The Japanese House and Blondshell.

Also set to perform are Orville Peck, Palehound, Katy Kirby, Lizzy McAlpine, Mt. Joy, Hippo Campus, Charley Crockett, Ethel Cain, Madison Cunningham, Flipturn, and The Last Dinner Party.

The pre-sale is now live for the event – buy your tickets here.

Kahan made headlines today (January 19) by teaming up with Sam Fender on a collaborative new version of ‘Homesick’.

Hinterland
SAINT CHARLES, IOWA – AUGUST 08: Festival goers are seen at the Hinterland Music Festival on August 08, 2021 in St. Charles, Iowa. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The original version of the track appears on Kahan’s 2022 album ‘Stick Season’. Per a press release, the cut tackles his “complicated relationship” with his Vermont hometown.

Speaking about how their collab came about, Kahan explained: “When I first heard Sam Fender’s music, I stopped what I was doing, started [playing] ‘Dead Boys’ from the beginning, and listened four more times. It was everything I loved about a song.

“I followed this artist like a crazy person, checking every day to see if he had dropped new music. Reading every lyric and looking for his interpretation of what they meant. I must have listened to ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ 1,000 times before ‘Seventeen Going Under’ came out, and I had never felt so connected to a song.

“I come from a very different place than Sam did, that much was clear in the lyrics, but it felt like I had grown up the same. The nostalgia, pride, bitterness, confusion, and anger that Sam wrote about feeling was so similar to what I was feeling about my childhood and my hometown at the time.”

He added: “This song was the final push for me to start writing about my own experiences.”

Meanwhile, Vampire Weekend confirmed last month that they had finished their new album, which will be the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Father Of The Bride‘.

Hozier played a run of shows in the UK and Ireland last month with The Last Dinner Party supporting, and he was joined by the band’s vocalist Abigail Morris to perform ‘Work Song’ throughout the tour.

 

 

