Vampire Weekend, Hozier, Noah Kahan to headline Hinterland Festival 2024

Vampire Weekend, Hozier and Noah Kahan will be topping the bill at the US’ Hinterland Festival in Iowa later this year.

The festival will be returning to the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles, Iowa from August 2-4 and also features acts such as Chappell Roan, The Japanese House and Blondshell.

Also set to perform are Orville Peck, Palehound, Katy Kirby, Lizzy McAlpine, Mt. Joy, Hippo Campus, Charley Crockett, Ethel Cain, Madison Cunningham, Flipturn, and The Last Dinner Party.

The pre-sale is now live for the event – buy your tickets here.

Kahan made headlines today (January 19) by teaming up with Sam Fender on a collaborative new version of ‘Homesick’.

The original version of the track appears on Kahan’s 2022 album ‘Stick Season’. Per a press release, the cut tackles his “complicated relationship” with his Vermont hometown.

Speaking about how their collab came about, Kahan explained: “When I first heard Sam Fender’s music, I stopped what I was doing, started [playing] ‘Dead Boys’ from the beginning, and listened four more times. It was everything I loved about a song.

“I followed this artist like a crazy person, checking every day to see if he had dropped new music. Reading every lyric and looking for his interpretation of what they meant. I must have listened to ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ 1,000 times before ‘Seventeen Going Under’ came out, and I had never felt so connected to a song.