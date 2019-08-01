Vampire Weekend’s new signature vegetarian taco sounds delicious

Proceeds from the taco will go to helping the homeless

In December, you can drink horchata, but this August, Los Angelenos can chow down on signature Vampire Weekend tacos.

The indie rock band have teamed up with HomeState, a Texas kitchen located in LA, to launch a vegetarian taco for charity, as Pitchfork reports. Proceeds from the $5 veggie fajita taco will go to the local branch of People Assisting the Homeless (PATH), which helps build affordable housing and provide supportive services for the homeless.

The “Vegetarian Weekend” has shiitake mushrooms, red and yellow bell peppers, guacamole, cotija cheese and cilantro, all wrapped in an organic corn tortilla. It’ll be available at HomeState’s three locations in Hollywood, Highland Park and Playa Vista from today (August 1) all the way to the end of October.

Vampire Weekend released their long-awaited fourth studio album, ‘Father of the Bride’, on May 3. They’re about to embark on another North American tour leg in support of the record, performing in Oklahoma City on August 16.

Ezra Koenig and co. will also be touring the UK and Europe in November, following recent outings at festivals like Mad Cool, Open’er and Glastonbury. See their upcoming tour dates below: