Watch Vampire Weekend perform ‘Sunflower’ with Steve Lacy for first time

They also joined forces for a special version of 'Dark Red'

Vampire Weekend and The Internet‘s Steve Lacy have performed their collaborative track ‘Sunflower’ together for the first time. Check out the clip below.

The track features on the NYC outfit’s latest album ‘Father Of The Bride‘, which was released back in May. While the cut has appeared previously on the band’s current tour, Lacy hadn’t shared a stage with Ezra Koenig and co. until their hometown show at Madison Square Garden on Friday evening (September 6).

During the 32-track performance at the Big Apple venue, Vampire Weekend welcomed Lacy to the stage to cover his 2017 track, ‘Dark Red’. Introducing the Californian artist, Koenig hailed him as “an amazing songwriter”, adding: “We thought, ‘First time on stage together, let’s do one of his songs to start’.”

Lacy then remained on stage to play on an eight-minute rendition of ‘Sunflower’ immediately after.

Vampire Weekend’s 2019 tour is set to continue with a show in Montreal this evening (September 8), with the stint resuming in Vancouver on September 25. Further dates will follow in the US next month.

Meanwhile, Steve Lacy is due to perform in London this November as part of his own European headline tour. The gigs follow the arrival of his debut solo album, ‘Apollo XXI’, released back in May.

In a four-star review, NME said that the project is “bookended with some of his strongest tracks to date”.