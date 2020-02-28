Vampire Weekend share bonus tracks from ‘Father Of The Bride’

Vampire Weekend have shared three bonus tracks which previously only featured on the Japanese edition of ‘Father of the Bride’.

‘Houston Dubai’, ‘I Don’t Think Much About Her No More’ and ‘Lord Ullin’s Daughter’ are all available on streaming services now.

The Big Read – Vampire Weekend: on the road with the summer’s must-see band The latter of the three is a haunting rendition of Thomas Campbell’s classic Scottish poem, which is read by actor Jude Law while a subtle piano plays out in the background.

“A chieftain to the A Chieftan to the Highlands bound,Cries, ‘Boatman, do not tarry;

And I’ll give thee a silver pound To row us o’er the ferry,” Law recites.

In a four-star review of 2019’s ‘Father Of The Bride‘, NME described Vampire Weekend’s fourth album as “a key reinvention for the indie stalwarts, with a looseness and funkiness that proves, thankfully, they’ve not overthought the comeback.”

“Depending on your mood, there’ll be songs you’d happily lop off for a more streamlined listen, but by and large, all of these songs make the patchwork much more vibrant,” NME’s Thomas Smith wrote.

“If there’s another wait this long for album five, we trust that they’ll make use of the time.”

Vampire Weekend will also headline New York’s Governor’s Ball Festival in June.