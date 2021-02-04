Vampire Weekend share new ‘40:42’ remix EP

Vampire Weekend have shared their new EP ‘40:42’, which features two fresh reworkings of their song ‘2021’ – you can hear it below.

The track in question originally featured on the band’s fourth studio album ‘Father of the Bride’, which came out in May 2019.

The ‘40:42’ EP has been released today (February 4), featuring two 20-minute, 21-second reworkings by Los Angeles jazz saxophonist Sam Gendel and the Connecticut quintet Goose.

Advertisement

“They knocked it out of the park,” Vampire Weekend said in a statement praising both artists’ takes on ‘2021’. “Both created striking, exploratory works that stand on their own. We hope these 40 minutes and 42 seconds of music will provide some peaceful, vibey atmosphere as we all move through 2021.”

You can hear Sam Gendel and Goose’s respective takes on Vampire Weekend’s ‘2021’ below.

Advertisement

Vampire Weekend bassist Chris Baio released his latest solo album ‘Dead Hand Control’ late last month.

Speaking to NME back in November, Baio said that he felt fortunate that Vampire Weekend were able to tour ‘Father Of The Bride’ prior to the coronavirus-enforced shutdown of live music last year.

“I feel so lucky our record came out last year [2019] and we got to tour. I really feel for any artist who spent a long time making a record, put it out this year and wasn’t able to tour,” he said.

“We were supposed to tour at the end of this year and the tour last year felt so good: there is a little sense of, I don’t know, unfinished business. I’m really looking forward to whatever the next chapter of the band is.”