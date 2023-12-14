Vampire Weekend share that their new album is “done”

Vampire Weekend have shared that their new album has been completed.

Back in June, the band announced a series of limited vinyl-only live albums. Each record comes with a physical newsletter titled “The Quarterly Report” from Ezra Koenig and Co. In the newsletter that was released back in July, drummer Chris Tomson said that their new album was inspired by raga and was “close to being done”.

“Ezra [Koenig] took a raga singing lesson with Terry Riley in rural Japan and wrote what he considers to be 7 of his all-time top 10 best songs,” he said, adding: “I feel like it just might be our best yet. 10 songs, no skips.”

Today (December 14), the band have shared the latest live album to be released, which was recorded in Milan. You can visit here to purchase the LP.

It also comes with a new newsletter in which bassist Chris Baio reflects on his excitment to play Italy for the first time back in 2008 when Vampire Weekend opened for The Raconteurs.

Baio went on to share how he hosted the “first ever Vampire Weekend Corporate Retreat on the Southern Oregon Coast” and said: “It was a dream to show my guys around a region of the country I have fallen in love with over the past few years. We took a buggy tour of the famous Oregon sand dunes (shout out to Sandland Adventure!), ate great food, explored rugged beaches, and most importantly, discussed all our plans for 2024. And let me tell ya, folks, there are a lot of em.”

He added: “So I’d like to conclude this update with the most exciting news: LP5 IS DONE.”

The band’s last full-length release was 2019’s ‘Father Of The Bride‘. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “‘Father Of The Bride’ is their killer punchline six-years in the making. It’s fun and familiar and pushes the band into bold new territory. No matter how times you hear it, it’ll still conjure a smile.”

In other news, Vampire Weekend are set to play next year’s edition of Primavera festival in Barcelona, Spain. They will also be headlining Kilby Block Party 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 10-12.