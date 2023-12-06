Vampire Weekend, The Postal Service, and LCD Soundystem to headline Kilby Block Party 2024

Kilby Block Party has announced its line-up for 2024, including LCD Soundsystem, Vampire Weekend, The Postal Service, Joanna Newsom and more.

The three-day festival will take place at the Utah State Fairgrounds in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 10-12. Tickets go on sale today (December 6) and are available for purchase here.

Other acts set to perform include Wu-Tang Clan, Death Cab For Cutie, Interpol, Jail Paul, Belle And Sebastian, 100 gecs, Dayglow, Courtney Barnett, TV Girl, Alvvays, Dinosaur Jr., Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Guided By Voices, Current Joys, Peach Pit, The Garden, Yves Tumor, Panchiko, Beach Fossils, Cautious Clay, Bombay Bicycle Club, CSS – which will mark their first US show in 11 years – Blondshell and more.

It will be the fifth edition of the festival, which was set up in 2019 as a way to celebrate Salt Lake City’s longest-running all-ages music venue Kilby Court. Last year’s festival was headlined by The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and the Pixies.

Newsom’s appearance marks a rare occasion for the reserved harpist as her last performance was on March 22, 2023 when she appeared as a surprise opener for Fleet Foxes. She took the stage to perform a mix of old and new, unreleased songs.

She later returned to the stage during Fleet Foxes set for a duet with Pecknold on ‘Blue Spotted Tail’, as well as sitting in with the band while they ended the show with a cover of her song ‘Good Intentions Paving Company’.

Newsom has not released a new album since 2015’s ‘Divers‘, which NME claimed to be “yet another masterpiece”.

“‘Divers’, her unusually tight fourth album, is full of lofty concepts (‘Waltz Of The 101st Lightborne’ sees time-travelling soldiers wage a futile war on their own ghosts) but her crafty tales, signposted by ornate folk arrangements, rarely outpace your imagination,” read the NME review.